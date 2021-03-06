Aviva PLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

