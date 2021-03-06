Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $43,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $6,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $10,154,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

