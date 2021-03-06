Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of AWRE opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.25. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aware by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aware by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.