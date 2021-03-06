Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $27,722.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Axe has a market capitalization of $310,549.57 and $27,722.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.01031767 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

