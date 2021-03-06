Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.43 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $109.09 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,888,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

