Axie Infinity Shards One Day Volume Tops $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.