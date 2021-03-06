AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.41% of AXIS Capital worth $187,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 692,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 152,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

