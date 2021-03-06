AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

