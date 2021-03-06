AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of AXIS Capital worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXS opened at $50.03 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

