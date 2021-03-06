Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $935,633.22

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $935,633.22 and $58,273.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

