Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AXNX stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

