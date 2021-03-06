Azuki (AZUKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $165,839.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Azuki has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $165,839.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.00458183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00462625 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,847,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,729,680 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

