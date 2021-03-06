Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

