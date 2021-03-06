Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.34% of Baker Hughes worth $73,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

