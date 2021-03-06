Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

