Banano Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $106,148.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00460163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00068601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,216 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

