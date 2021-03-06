Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 3,122,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

