Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Banco Bradesco worth $63,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,273 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

