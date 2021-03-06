Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 306,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $877.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $3,130,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

