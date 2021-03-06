Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,920,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

