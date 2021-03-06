Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $256.49 million and $74.77 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00025896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.63 or 0.00760679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

