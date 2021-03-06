Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BAND opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 39,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $6,208,224.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 54.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

