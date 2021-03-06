Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hapoalim Securities raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

