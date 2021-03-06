Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hapoalim Securities raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

