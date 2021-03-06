Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $94.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

