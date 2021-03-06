Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,442 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of IAA worth $85,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

