Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 497,324 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of New York Community Bancorp worth $75,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.24 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

