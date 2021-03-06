Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of A. O. Smith worth $79,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $910,074. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

AOS stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $63.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

