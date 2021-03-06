Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Royal Gold worth $75,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGLD opened at $104.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.