Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $527.04 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

