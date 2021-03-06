Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 154,794 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.87% of R1 RCM worth $80,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 280.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

RCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

