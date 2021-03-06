Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 61,569 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Americold Realty Trust worth $78,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 206,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $34.26 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

