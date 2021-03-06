Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of ITT worth $77,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

