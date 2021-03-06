Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Manhattan Associates worth $86,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

MANH opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

