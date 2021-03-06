Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Devon Energy worth $76,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

