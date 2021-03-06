Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Aramark worth $75,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.24 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

