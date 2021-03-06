Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Capri worth $84,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

CPRI opened at $47.70 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.