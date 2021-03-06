Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $74.21 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Loews worth $74,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Loews by 74.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 80,796 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

