Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.31 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of W. R. Berkley worth $75,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $82,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $178,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.96 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

