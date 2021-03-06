Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.63 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Kemper worth $75,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 60.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $241,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $541,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

