Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $76.28 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of United Therapeutics worth $76,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

