Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.77 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of FOX worth $77,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.