Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.10 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Markel worth $80,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,106.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,222.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,055.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,023.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

