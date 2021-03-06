Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.77 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Cheniere Energy worth $81,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

