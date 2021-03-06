Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.23 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $82,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

