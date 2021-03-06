Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $82.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Zscaler worth $82,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,540 shares of company stock worth $59,784,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $175.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

