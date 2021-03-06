Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $84,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after buying an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 240.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $101.37 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

