Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.43 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.60% of MDU Resources Group worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

