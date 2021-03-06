Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Advance Auto Parts worth $80,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

