Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Formula One Group worth $81,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $4,463,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $47.91.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

