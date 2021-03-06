Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Plug Power worth $79,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

